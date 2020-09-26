Finland bans Estonian tourists due to the country’s coronavirus infection rate

Finland is banning tourists from Estonia, starting Monday, 28 September, due to Estonia’s coronavirus infection rate.
The Finnish government decided that Estonians can only enter the country to return home, to go to work, for transiting through or for an emergency reason. For the purposes of tourism, Estonians can for the time being no longer travel to Finland.
In addition to Estonia, Finland is imposing these sanctions also on Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Germany and Slovakia. The land borders between Finland and Norway and Finland and Sweden will remain open and people entering through there will not need to quarantine, the Estonian foreign ministry said.
Masks required in public indoor spaces
“People who work in Finland don’t need to self-quarantine. For the rest who have the right to enter Finland, a 14-day self-quarantine is recommended,” the foreign ministry noted.
“Starting from 1 October, people who travel to Finland for less than three days and they can present a negative coronavirus test result done in the past 72 hours, don’t need to self-quarantine. If the trip lasts longer than three days, a repeat test will be necessary and until the test result is available, the person will have to self-quarantine.”
The Estonian foreign ministry also points out that masks are required in Finland in public indoor spaces and public transit, while waiting for the test results, going into self-quarantine and arriving in Finland from a high infection rate country.
Cover: A ferry terminal in Helsinki, Finland. Photo by Varun Sharma/Unsplash.