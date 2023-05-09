A poster placed on the Narva fortress by the Estonian-Russian border, calling the Russian president Vladimir Putin a war criminal. Photo by Narva Museum.

Estonia rejects Russia’s demand to take down anti-Putin poster

By / / Leave a Comment / Security / 2 minutes of reading

Russian authorities requested a meeting with representatives of the Estonian police to demand that they remove a poster placed on the Narva fortress by the Estonian-Russian border calling the Russian president Vladimir Putin a war criminal, the regional newspaper Põhjarannik writes.

The head of the Narva police station, Indrek Püvi, said that representatives of the border guards of Estonia and Russia met on the Narva border bridge at 10 AM on Tuesday.

“Today’s unplanned meeting was initiated by the Russian side. Among other things, the poster installed on the wall of Narva Museum was discussed, the removal of which the Russian representatives demanded from our border guards,” Püvi said.

The officials of the Police and Border Guard Board told the Russian representatives that such a poster is not prohibited in Estonia, they base their work on Estonian laws, and Russian officials have no reason to demand the removal of the poster.

On Tuesday morning, Narva Museum placed a giant poster with the words “Putin war criminal” on the fortress wall, which is clearly visible across the river to Russia.

A poster placed on the Narva fortress by the Estonian-Russian border, calling the Russian president Vladimir Putin a war criminal. Photo by Narva Museum.

Across the river in Ivangorod, Russia is planning a grand 9 May celebration on Tuesday. The concert stage and large screens have been placed near the Friendship Bridge in such a way that they are clearly visible on the Estonian side.

Across the river in Ivangorod, Russia is planning a grand 9 May celebration on Tuesday. Photo by Narva Museum.

Should people participating in the celebrations in Ivangorod turn their eyes towards Estonia, they will see a poster declaring Putin a war criminal. Those from Narva who plan to come to see this concert from the Estonian side of the river should also notice it.

The River Narva separates the Estonian town of Narva (left) and the Russian town of Ivangorod (right). Photo by Marvin Kuhr.

Narva is located at the eastern extreme point of Estonia, on the west bank of the Narva River which forms the Estonian–Russian international border. With over 54,000 inhabitants, Narva is Estonia’s third largest town, after Tallinn and Tartu. Narva is a predominantly Russian-speaking town.

About The Author

BNS
BNS is news agency that has operations in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Its aim is to provide real-time coverage of domestic and international news.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Estonian World is in a dire need of your support.
Read our appeal here and become a supporter on Patreon 
close-image
Scroll to Top