Estonian defence forces upgrade sniper capabilities

The Estonian Defence Forces and the Defence League have upgraded their sniper capabilities with the introduction of new, advanced sniper rifles.
Last week, snipers from both organisations conducted firing exercises at the country’s Sirgala training ground to align the sights of these newly acquired weapons. These exercises marked a significant step in the modernisation of Estonia’s military armament.
The Estonian Centre for Defence Investments spearheaded the procurement process, which saw the Finnish company Sako win the tender to supply the new rifles. The chosen model, the Sako TRG M10, is a globally recognised sniper rifle, already in service with several neighbouring countries, including Sweden. This move brings Estonia’s sniper capabilities in line with those of its regional partners.
Ramil Lipp, an armaments manager at the centre for defence investments, highlighted the significance of this acquisition. “The Sako TRG M10 is a well-known and widely used sniper rifle globally, being in service in several neighbouring countries. For instance, Sweden has acquired a similar configuration in addition to other Sako weapons. It’s gratifying to see that a mature system in active production by our northern neighbours has reached Estonia, thus renewing our top shooting capability,” Lipp said.
Giving Estonian snipers a tactical advantage
The new TRG M10 rifles come equipped with both optical and thermal sights, as well as sound suppressors, making them highly effective in various weather conditions and lighting situations. One of the key features of these rifles is their modular design, which allows users to customise the weapon system to suit their needs.
Captain Ahti Habanen, the chief armorer of the Estonian Defence Forces, emphasised the enhanced capabilities of the new rifles. “The new weapon replaces systems previously used by the defence force’s snipers, enhancing their firing accuracy, speed, and impact,” Habanen explained. He added that the rifle’s versatility allows snipers to choose between two barrels, enabling effective engagement at ranges of up to one and a half kilometres.
The Defence League also benefits significantly from this upgrade. The 8.6mm TRG M10 rifle offers greater range and accuracy compared to the 7.62mm SVD used by Russian forces, giving Estonian snipers a tactical advantage. Colonel Eero Rebo, the chief of the Estonian Defence League General Staff, noted that this improvement is crucial for both defence and deterrence.