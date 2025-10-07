Estonian robotics firm to send 150 unmanned vehicles to Ukraine

Estonia’s Milrem Robotics will supply more than 150 of its THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles to Ukraine in a defence package led and funded by the Netherlands; the deal marks one of Europe’s largest military robotics donations since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
The agreement was confirmed on 6 October at a signing ceremony in Born, the Netherlands, attended by the Dutch defence minister, Ruben Brekelmans, along with representatives of Milrem Robotics and the engineering firm VDL Defentec. The vehicles will be assembled at VDL’s Born facility, where a dedicated production line is being established to allow rapid scale-up for future European defence needs.
Milrem’s Netherlands subsidiary will coordinate deliveries and provide comprehensive training for Ukrainian operators and maintenance crews. “The THeMIS platform has already proven its value under combat conditions,” said Milrem’s chief executive, Kuldar Väärsi. “We believe this contribution will materially strengthen Ukraine’s defence capability.”
The THeMIS – short for Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System – is a versatile unmanned ground vehicle designed for logistics, reconnaissance, and casualty evacuation. It can be configured for combat support roles, including carrying remote weapon stations or engineering payloads into high-risk areas without exposing soldiers to direct fire. The vehicle has already seen service in Ukraine since 2022, supporting frontline units and humanitarian operations.
Founded in Tallinn in 2013, Milrem has become a cornerstone of Estonia’s fast-growing defence technology sector. Its platforms are now part of programmes in 19 countries, including eight NATO members. Beyond the THeMIS, Milrem has developed the Type-X robotic combat vehicle and the Havoc 8×8, a hybrid-electric system designed for high-speed manoeuvres with heavy weaponry.
In 2023, Milrem signed a cooperation agreement with the Ukrainian Defence Industry holding to integrate battlefield lessons into new designs and potentially establish joint production in Ukraine. Last year, the company also appointed General Martin Herem, Estonia’s former chief of defence, as strategic adviser to guide product development based on operational experience.
Herem has argued that Ukraine’s use of robotic systems signals a turning point in modern warfare. “The war has shown the growing importance of unmanned systems and the need to keep soldiers as far from danger as possible,” he said.