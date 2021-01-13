LIVE: Open Society Forum “Rule of Law in the European Union: Liberty of the Many or Duty of the Few?”

The Open Estonia Foundation and the European Commission’s representation in Estonia organise an online forum on the rule of law in the EU on 13 January at 15:00-17:00 EET; Estonian World will broadcast the forum live.
The forum will discuss what rule of law means in practice in today’s EU, what it means to all interest groups and citizens in society and how can civil society protect the rule of law.
The forum’s keynote speech will be held by Věra Jourová, the vice president of the European Commission for values and transparency. The following panel discussion is participated by the former Estonian president, Toomas Hendrik Ilves, the director of the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute, Kristi Raik, and Katrin Nyman-Metcalf, a professor at TalTech and the chair of supervisory council of Estonian Human Rights Centre.
The Open Estonia Foundation has been organising Open Society Forums for 23 years. Over the years, it has brought together opinion leaders from Estonia and abroad to debate on topics related to open society, democracy and politics in general.
The forum is held in English on 13 January at 15:00-17:00 EET / 13.00-15:00 GMT.
Cover: Věra Jourová. Photo by the European Parliament’s press office.