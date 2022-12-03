Live: A virtual forum for Estonians worldwide

The Estonian foreign ministry holds a virtual forum for Estonians worldwide on 3 December; Estonian World will live broadcast the forum.
The Estonian foreign ministry’s fourth virtual forum for Estonians worldwide is held on 3 December at 4:00 PM Estonian time. The forum is held in Estonian, but there will be simultaneous interpretation into English and Russian, and viewers can submit questions to the panellists.
This time, ahead of the parliamentary elections in March 2023, the virtual forum will look at the extent to which the voice of Estonians abroad counts and how much can people influence life in Estonia from abroad.
Editors and journalists of the Estonian diaspora media are in the studio to discuss the current and future role of the diaspora media. There are live interviews from communities abroad and the Estonian band Puuluup, just back from their world tour, provides musical entertainment. The virtual forum is moderated by Anett Numa.