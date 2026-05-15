Watch live: Lennart Meri Conference 2026 in Tallinn

Estonian World is providing live coverage of the Lennart Meri Conference 2026, which brings global leaders, diplomats, defence experts and analysts to Tallinn from 15-17 May to debate Europe’s security, Ukraine’s future and the next chapter of transatlantic co-operation.
Tallinn is again becoming one of Europe’s key forums for foreign and security policy. This year’s Lennart Meri Conference, held at the Radisson Collection Hotel under the theme “Fortune Favours the Brave”, comes at a moment when Europe is being forced to confront hard questions about its defence, resilience and political will.
Named after Estonia’s former president, writer and statesman Lennart Meri, the annual conference has, since 2007, grown into one of northern and eastern Europe’s most prominent security policy gatherings. Organised by the International Centre for Defence and Security and the Lennart Meri European Foundation, it brings together politicians, analysts, military figures, journalists and academics from around the world.
This year’s programme is framed by Russia’s war against Ukraine, China’s rise, instability in the Middle East and attempts to re-establish spheres of influence at the expense of international law. The central question is whether Europe can become more capable of shaping its own future – militarily, economically, diplomatically and politically.
The conference opens on Friday with a panel on transatlantic co-operation, moderated by Teri Schultz, a freelance NATO and EU reporter. The speakers are Thomas G. DiNanno, the US under-secretary of state for arms control and international security; Kristen Michal, the Estonian prime minister; Jana Puglierin, a senior policy fellow and head of the European Council on Foreign Relations’ Berlin office; Edi Rama, the Albanian prime minister; and Boris Ruge, NATO’s assistant secretary-general for political affairs and security policy.
Later sessions focus on intelligence challenges, Moldova’s democracy and Ukraine’s recovery.
“A Bridge Over Troubled Water: The Next Chapter of Transatlantic Cooperation”
Saturday’s programme turns to Europe’s defence strategy, small-state resilience, Ukraine’s strategic place in Europe, Indo-Pacific co-operation, economic security, drone warfare, hybrid threats and NATO cohesion. Speakers include the Estonian defence minister, Hanno Pevkur; the Estonian foreign minister, Margus Tsahkna; the Moldovan president, Maia Sandu; Garry Kasparov; and the former Ukrainian commander-in-chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.
“Not One Centimetre: Europe’s Defence Strategy”
“Building Forward: Small but Resilient”
Voices of Freedom Outside the Kremlin Walls: Garry Kasparov & Jill Dougherty
“Lennart Meri Lecture”
“Ukraine’s Strategic Place: From Frontline to Foundation”
“In This Together: New Momentum for Indo-Pacific and Europe”
Sunday’s discussions include nuclear deterrence, democratic resilience, information warfare and Europe’s grand strategy. One of the closing highlights is a fireside chat with Kaja Kallas, in conversation with Edward Luce, followed by a final panel on “The Master Plan: Europe’s Grand Strategy”.
“Fireside Chat: Kaja Kallas in conversation with Edward Luce”
“The Master Plan: Europe’s Grand Strategy”
The 2026 theme reflects the organisers’ argument that Europe needs agency, confidence and action – but not recklessness. As the conference programme puts it, hope is not a strategy; neither is courage without preparation.
At a time when the Nordic and Baltic states have moved from Europe’s margins to its strategic centre, Tallinn offers more than a venue. It offers a vantage point – one shaped by history, proximity to Russia and a clear-eyed understanding that freedom survives only when democracies are prepared to defend it.
The main panels of the Lennart Meri Conference 2026 are livestreamed.