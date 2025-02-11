Milrem Robotics, an Estonian-founded robotics and autonomous systems developer, will launch its highly anticipated 8×8 robotic combat vehicle at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference; according to the company, the new vehicle is “set to revolutionise modern combat operations”.
According to Kuldar Väärsi, the CEO of Milrem, the new robotic combat vehicle – known as the RCV – delivers “unparalleled agility and high-speed manoeuvrability, enabling commanders to project force effectively across extended distances”.
“Its robust design and advanced hybrid propulsion system allow for integrating large-calibre weaponry while maintaining precision and superior lethality on the battlefield. As a versatile and reliable force multiplier, this platform redefines operational effectiveness for today’s dynamic and complex combat scenarios,” Väärsi said in a statement.
The vehicle is called the Havoc 8×8 RCV, and at its heart is a hybrid electric powertrain, “which ensures an extended operational range and near-silent movement capabilities. These features enhance stealth and make the vehicle adaptable for various mission requirements.”
“Weighing substantially less than conventional manned 8×8 vehicles, the RCV boasts superior off-road performance, making it highly effective in rugged terrains. Its cutting-edge electric driveline delivers instantaneous torque, enabling faster response times and enhanced mobility,” the company asserted.
Compatibility across Milrem’s existing solutions
The RCV is designed with a baseline payload capacity of five metric tons (11,000 lbs), offering flexibility for integrating mission-specific payloads or weapon systems.
“Importantly, modifications within this payload limit do not compromise the vehicle’s performance, ensuring seamless adaptability to operational needs. Furthermore, it operates on a unified autonomy ecosystem that aligns with Milrem’s existing platforms, guaranteeing compatibility and scalability across a diverse range of autonomous solutions.”
The Estonian company will introduce its new RCV at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference 2025, held from 17-21 February in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.
Milrem Robotics is an Estonian-founded robotics and autonomous systems developer and systems integrator, with offices in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Poland, the US and the UAE.