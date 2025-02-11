The Havoc 8x8 robotic combat vehicle. Photo by Milrem.
The Havoc 8x8 robotic combat vehicle. Photo by Milrem.

Estonian robotics company Milrem introduces a new 8×8 combat vehicle

Milrem Robotics, an Estonian-founded robotics and autonomous systems developer, will launch its highly anticipated 8×8 robotic combat vehicle at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference; according to the company, the new vehicle is “set to revolutionise modern combat operations”.

According to Kuldar Väärsi, the CEO of Milrem, the new robotic combat vehicle – known as the RCV – delivers “unparalleled agility and high-speed manoeuvrability, enabling commanders to project force effectively across extended distances”.

“Its robust design and advanced hybrid propulsion system allow for integrating large-calibre weaponry while maintaining precision and superior lethality on the battlefield. As a versatile and reliable force multiplier, this platform redefines operational effectiveness for today’s dynamic and complex combat scenarios,” Väärsi said in a statement.

The vehicle is called the Havoc 8×8 RCV, and at its heart is a hybrid electric powertrain, “which ensures an extended operational range and near-silent movement capabilities. These features enhance stealth and make the vehicle adaptable for various mission requirements.”

“Weighing substantially less than conventional manned 8×8 vehicles, the RCV boasts superior off-road performance, making it highly effective in rugged terrains. Its cutting-edge electric driveline delivers instantaneous torque, enabling faster response times and enhanced mobility,” the company asserted. 

Compatibility across Milrem’s existing solutions

Milrem’s THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle, developed in Estonia. Photo by Milrem.

The RCV is designed with a baseline payload capacity of five metric tons (11,000 lbs), offering flexibility for integrating mission-specific payloads or weapon systems. 

“Importantly, modifications within this payload limit do not compromise the vehicle’s performance, ensuring seamless adaptability to operational needs. Furthermore, it operates on a unified autonomy ecosystem that aligns with Milrem’s existing platforms, guaranteeing compatibility and scalability across a diverse range of autonomous solutions.”

The Estonian company will introduce its new RCV at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference 2025, held from 17-21 February in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Milrem Robotics is an Estonian-founded robotics and autonomous systems developer and systems integrator, with offices in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Poland, the US and the UAE. 

