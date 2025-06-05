Virtual forum: Estonia is calling

On 5 June, Estonia’s foreign ministry will host a virtual forum, Kodu Kutsub (“Home is Calling”), inviting Estonians around the world to reconnect with their roots; aimed at strengthening ties with the diaspora and fostering engagement with the homeland, the event will be streamed live by Estonian World.
This year, Estonia will play host to a remarkable array of cultural milestones: the Song and Dance Celebration, ESTO 2025, the 90th birthday of composer Arvo Pärt, and the 500th anniversary of the first book published in Estonian.
Fittingly, this virtual forum will focus on the very foundations of Estonian cultural identity – heritage, music, nature and literature. The broadcast will come live from the Arvo Pärt Centre in Laulasmaa.
The forum will include English translation. The live stream will begin at 4 PM (EEST).