Live: A virtual forum for Estonians worldwide

The Estonian foreign ministry holds a virtual forum for Estonians worldwide on 4 May; Estonian World will live broadcast the forum.

The Estonian foreign ministry’s fifth virtual forum for Estonians worldwide is held on 4 May at 4:00 PM Estonian time (2:00 PM BST/9 AM EDT).

This time, the focus of the discussions is on preserving the Estonian language in a multilingual environment. The discussions are led by Martin Ehala, Andra Kütt, Andero Adamson, Merike Barborak, Kerli Liksor, Helja Kirber, Riina Kindlam and Valdur Mikita. The event is moderated by Sirje Sööt, one of the Estonian community leaders in Sweden.

The forum is held in Estonian, but there will be simultaneous interpretation into English and Russian, and viewers can submit questions to the panellists.

The virtual forum in Estonian with English translation.
The virtual forum in Estonian.

