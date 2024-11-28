Virtual forum: Estonia’s role as a global education leader

On 28 November, the Estonian foreign ministry will host a virtual forum for Estonians around the globe, streamed live by Estonian World.
The forum aims to explore the question: Is Estonian education among the best in the world?
With Estonia earning global recognition for its education system, thanks to top rankings in PISA assessments, the event will delve into key questions: Should international students consider Estonia as a study destination? Is it possible to study in English in Estonia? Why might young people of Estonian descent abroad choose Estonia for their education? And what do initiatives like Study in Estonia and Education Estonia offer?
The event will open with remarks by Estonia’s education minister, Kristina Kallas, and conclude with reflections from former president Toomas Hendrik Ilves. Hosting the forum is Estonian singer-songwriter Daniel Levi-Viinalass, who will also perform live.
The forum will take place at 4:00 PM Estonian time and will be conducted in Estonian, with simultaneous English translation provided.
The forum in English:
The forum in Estonian: