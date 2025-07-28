Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

28 July – 3 August 2025
Tallinn Network Nexus – Business & Technology
Pub with no name, 4 Suur-Karja tänav, Tallinn
Monday 28 July, from 7:00 PM
A new kind of community event is coming to Tallinn — an informal evening designed to bring together founders, freelancers, operators, creatives and curious minds from across the business and tech spectrum. The focus is on genuine conversations and connections, without the pressure of name tags, panels or structured pitches. Whether you’re building something, supporting a team or simply exploring ideas, this laid-back setting offers a chance to meet like-minded people, share insights and spark potential collaborations in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.
Herne Lounge Mini-Spa
Tallinna Kalevi Tenniseklubi MTÜ, Herne tänav 28, Tallinn
Tuesday 29 July, from 3:00 PM
The courtyard of Kalevi Tennis Club in Tallinn will transform into a relaxed summer gathering spot with the Herne Lounge pop-up mini-spa experience. Guests can enjoy a unique outdoor setting featuring a sauna, hot tub and the presence of a traditional sauna master to guide the experience. The atmosphere is designed to encourage rest, recharge and casual socializing. From 8:00 PM the evening will continue with a live DJ set, bringing smooth house music into the mix and creating a vibrant ambiance for those looking to unwind or connect with others. With a blend of wellness, music and community, the event offers a refreshing way to spend a summer evening in the heart of the city.
WRC SS1 Harju Screening
Heldeke ! Tasting Room and Bottle Shop, Volta 32, Tallinn
Thursday 31 July, from 7:05 PM
The event will feature a live screening of the opening stage of the World Rally Championship, paired with great drinks and freshly made paninis for just €4. With a relaxed atmosphere, quality selections on tap and rally action on screen, it’s the perfect place to kick off your evening and catch the thrill of WRC with fellow enthusiasts. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just in it for the vibes, this is a night not to miss.
Tell Me A Story: Vacation & Travel
Heldeke!,Toostuse 13, Tallinn
Friday 01 August, from 7.00 PM
Heldeke! in Tallinn will host an evening of live storytelling with a twist. Titled “5 People, 5 Stories”, the event features five seasoned storytellers — Sille-Kadri Simer, Anton Serdjukov, Elisa Raichmann, Sasha Paris-Carter and Sten Erik Allikas — each sharing a unique travel tale drawn from their adventures abroad. But there’s a catch: one of the stories is entirely made up. The audience’s challenge? Figure out which tale isn’t true. Told in English, the evening promises humor, surprises and plenty of wanderlust.
Tickets are €5 in advance or €8 at the door, making it an affordable and engaging night out for lovers of stories, travel and a little mystery.
Adele Tribute Night
Velvet Lounge, Rataskaevu 5, Tallinn
Saturday 02 August, from 9.20 PM
Estonia’s renowned vocalist Tuuli Rand brings the timeless music of Adele to life in an intimate tribute concert at Velvet Music Salon. Audiences can expect a moving evening filled with iconic ballads like “Hello” , “Someone Like You”, “Rolling in the Deep” and “Easy On Me,” performed with Tuuli’s signature blend of power and vulnerability. With limited seating, this one-night-only performance offers a rare chance to experience Adele’s emotional depth through one of Estonia’s brightest voices.
This event is strictly 21+; valid ID required at the door.
Tallinn Museum Sundays
Multiple Museums in Tallinn
Sunday 03 August
Museum Sundays is a monthly initiative by the City of Tallinn offering free admission to city-owned museums every first Sunday of the month, making art, history and culture more accessible to both locals and visitors. Launched in March 2022, the program highlights the vibrant everyday life of museums and encourages broader public engagement with Tallinn’s rich cultural heritage. Please note that free entry applies to individual visitors only — guided group tours are not available on these dates.
Due to high demand, visiting Tallinn City Museum branches requires a pre-registered free pass.
