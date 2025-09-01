Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

01 September – 07 September 2025
Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn
Argo Vals “Lavendel” – Autumn Jazz
Fotografiska, Telliskivi 60a, Tallinn
Thursday, 04 September, from 8 PM
Autumn Jazz kicks off with a sparkling treat: composer, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Argo Vals takes the stage to present Lavendel, his brand-new short album released this May. Known for his adventurous sonic journeys, Vals strips things back this time with six delicately woven pieces centred on the acoustic guitar, offering a minimalist counterpoint to the lush electronics of his previous record In Loving Memory Of. For this special concert, he’s joined by a hand-picked acoustic guitar quartet – Karl Petti, Sulo Kiivit, and Siim Kartau – plus the luminous voice of Kitty Florentine and the ever-inventive Galaktlan on synths. To top it off, Alyona Movko’s visuals will transform the stage into a dreamy canvas. Expect a night where airiness meets intensity, groove flirts with contemplation, and new textures shimmer at every turn.
Sleepless – a techno drama (Tallinn Fringe)
Improteater IMPEERIUM, Ankru 10, Tallinn
From Friday, 05 September, to Saturday, 06 September
Sleepless – a techno drama takes you straight into the heart of the night, where everything feels possible and nothing stays hidden. This German-French production follows a group of friends as they stumble, dance and wrestle with identity, memories and the strange freedom that comes with 3 am. With actor Vincent Simon leading the story and DJ Camille Roesch (aka Racing Nokia) spinning beats that blur stage and dance floor, the result is a wild mix of poetry, humor and raw honesty. Directed by Mathilde Roesch and produced by Anna Mensonides, Sleepless is more than nightlife on stage – it’s a glowing tribute to friendship, vulnerability and the messy, beautiful search for connection.
Oyster Festival
Estonian Academy of Music & Theatre courtyard, Tatari 13, Tallinn
Saturday, 06 September, from 11 AM
Get ready to slurp, sip and celebrate — the 4th AUSTERIUM AustriFestival 2025 is here! On 6th September the courtyard of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre transforms into a seafood lover’s paradise. Expect a dazzling variety of oysters and fresh seafood from near and far, the perfect bubbles to go with them, live DJ beats, fun contests, kids’ activities and even the Estonian Restaurant Oyster Opening Championship 2025 with international judges. Hosted by none other than five-time World Oyster Opening Champion Anti Lepik, it’s set to be a full day of flavor, music and good vibes. Oh, and the best part? Admission is free. So grab your friends, bring your appetite, and join the oyster party of the year!
Free Museum Sunday
Various museums in Tallinn
Sunday, 07 September
Looking for a perfect Sunday plan that won’t cost a cent? On every first Sunday of the month, many of Tallinn’s museums throw open their doors for Free Museum Sunday — a chance to dive into history, art and culture without touching your wallet. From medieval towers and quirky city museums to contemporary galleries, it’s the ideal excuse to wander, explore, and maybe even discover a new favorite spot. Whether you’re a culture buff, a family with curious kids, or just someone who loves a free adventure, these Sundays are all about enjoying Tallinn at its most inspiring.
Arvo Pärt Days (concert series)
Various venues across Estonia
From Tuesday, 02 September, to Thursday, 11 September
From 2 to 11 September 2025, the Nargenfestival’s Pärt Days will fill concert halls across Estonia with music in celebration of Arvo Pärt’s 90th birthday. Curated by artistic director Tõnu Kaljuste, the series brings together some of Estonia’s finest musicians alongside Pärt’s long-time collaborators and a new generation of interpreters. The program also welcomes exciting international soloists, including French pianist David Kadouch, performing Pärt’s monumental Lamentate, and Latvian pianist Georgijs Osokins, known for his striking interpretations and partnership with Gidon Kremer. Each concert offers a unique glimpse into Pärt’s timeless music, performed with both deep familiarity and fresh perspective.
