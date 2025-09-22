Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

22 September – 28 September 2025
Not sure where to be this week? Every week, in partnership with Gamma, we present a hand-picked selection of the five most compelling events taking place in and around Tallinn – it’s time to plan your week with purpose.
Champagne & Sashimi Night
Veino, Rataskaevu 6, Tallinn
Thursday, 25 September, from 7pm
The vibrant wine bar will once again bring together fine bubbles, gourmet flavors and smooth DJ beats, but now with the addition of a sashimi bar. The evening’s culinary highlights will include a sashimi mix of salmon, tuna and scallop, paired with yuzu ponzu and herring roe, alongside the ever-popular oysters. Seafood will be provided by Maalt ja Merelt gourmet shop, known for its high-quality ingredients and eye for detail.
To complement the flavors of the sea, all champagnes will be available at a 25% discount throughout the night. Guests can expect the signature atmosphere Veinoveinikas is known for: colorful, buzzing and underscored by a carefully curated soundtrack from resident DJ gMan.
While entry is free, the event is expected to draw a full house, so those who want to secure a seat are encouraged to make a reservation in advance.
Korean Embassy Concert Opening
Great Hall, Estonia Academy of Music and Theatre, Tatari tn 13, Tallinn
Friday 26 September, from 7 pm
Tallinn will host a remarkable cultural evening as the newly established Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Estonia celebrates its inauguration with a K-Classic Concert. The concert will feature world-renowned musicians from the Korea National University of Arts (K-ARTS) — widely recognized as Korea’s most prestigious arts institution. Among the performers is the university’s president, alongside leading K-classical artists who have graced international stages. This special evening is not only a celebration of the embassy’s opening but also an opportunity for Estonian audiences to experience the artistry and cultural depth of Korean classical music.
Admission is free and attendees can choose their seats in advance by booking online here.
Exhibition: How Wealth Was Made in the Middle Ages
Kadriorg Park, Tallinn
From Thursday 29 May to Sunday, 10 January 2027
Tallinn’s medieval past is once again taking centre stage with the exhibition “The Splendour of the Hanseatic League: How Wealth Was Made in the Middle Ages”, at the Great Guild Hall.
The showcase explores how this powerful trading alliance transformed the Baltic region, bringing salt from Lisbon, textiles from Flanders, furs from Novgorod and prosperity to cities like Tallinn, Tartu and Riga. At its heart is the figure of the merchant — the skilled, professional who connected distant markets and cultures. Visitors can expect a rich mix of artefacts, including newly uncovered archaeological finds and rare loans from Hamburg and Riga. The venue itself adds to the experience: the Great Guild Hall, once the seat of Tallinn’s merchant elite, remains one of Northern Europe’s finest examples of medieval commercial architecture.
Oktoberfest Tallinn
Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
From Friday, 26 September, to Sunday, 05 October
From September 26 to October 5, 2025, the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds will burst into song, laughter and the clink of beer mugs as the city hosts its first true Oktoberfest.
Each evening brings a themed program — German, Finnish, Swedish, Estonian and more — with performances by beloved artists like Ivo Linna & Supernova, Justament and Kukerpillid. Lively hosts, sing-along moments (with lyrics at your fingertips via QR codes) and a 1,600-seat Festival Tent guarantee an atmosphere you’ll feel in your bones. Add to that hearty Oktoberfest dishes made with Estonian ingredients, flowing beer and a buzzing Food Street outside the tent and you’ve got a festival that combines tradition with a Nordic twist.
Entry to the grounds is free, but Festival Tent seats are limited — and already in demand. Gather your friends, book your spot, and get ready for an autumn celebration you’ll never forget!
Old Kalamaja Street tour
Kalamaja Art Museum
Saturday, 27 September, from 1pm
This September, Kalamaja Museum celebrates its 4th birthday with a guided tour of the newly renovated Vana-Kalamaja Street. Redesigned in 2023 by KavaKava Architects, the street reconnects Old Town with the sea and has already won multiple awards, including the Architect of the Year 2024. Architectural historian Karin Paulus will share the stories behind the street’s transformation, highlighting the area’s mix of charming wooden cottages, historic saunas, grand Stalinist buildings and the modernist Baltic Station waiting pavilion.
Brought to you in collaboration with Gamma. Want more like this? Get Tallinn’s best events delivered straight to your inbox – three times a week, totally free. Just hit subscribe to join the Gamma newsletter.