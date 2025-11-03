Your Tallinn hit list: the top 5 events this week

3 November – 9 November 2025
J-TSOON: Burning Pumpkin Fest
Tallinn Creative Hub, Kursi 3, Tallinn
From Saturday, 8 November to Sunday, 9 November
Tallinn’s Kultuurikatel and Energia Avastuskeskus will transform into a Halloween wonderland, even though Halloween night has passed. J-TSOON: Burning Pumpkin Fest keeps the spooky spirit alive with two days of costumes, games and creativity.
Expect two days bursting with creativity, music and magic as cosplayers, K-POP dancers, gamers, artists and collectors gather under one roof to celebrate geek culture. The festival brings together thrilling (and scary) cosplays, K-POP contests, hands-on masterclasses on geek culture, art alleys and gaming zones with both computer and board games.
Wander through the numerous stands of handmade crafts, exclusive merchandise and delicious treats or dive into quizzes, treasure hunts and fan meetups that make this event a community celebration.
Whether you’re a die-hard anime or manga fan, a gamer at heart or just a fan of the Halloween vibes, J-TSOON: Burning Pumpkin Fest 2025 invites you to step into the only youth and anime culture weekend in Tallinn.
You can find the full schedule of events here.
Hour of Sound
Heldeke!, Tööstuse13, Tallinn
Saturday, 8 November from 7 PM
Get ready for an evening where every note tells a new story! Hour of Sound at Heldeke! is a 60-minute showcase that brings together hidden musical gems from every genre and language. Each performer takes the stage for 10–15 minutes of music — without labels. Every singers presents its own creative vision of music, playing only their original songs (no covers allowed!) in any given genre and language.
Whether you’re a musician eager to share your sound or a listener looking to discover something (maybe your next favorite song), this event offers a space to connect, listen and be inspired.
Tickets are “Pay What You Want,” so everyone can join the vibe.
Orchestra Of Objects
Paavli Kultuurivabrik, Paavli 7,Tallinn
From Saturday, 8 November, to Sunday, 9 November
This November, the garage of Paavli Kultuurivabrik will come alive in the most unexpected way — with the clatter and rhythm of everyday things reborn as instruments. Orchestra of Objects is a performance where discarded furniture and household appliances form a band of their own, extending their lifespans through sound. What was once trash becomes music — a fusion of electro, IDM, post-rock, industrial, ambient and minimalism, occasionally swelling into moments of symphonic drama.
Behind this experiment is Lauri Lest, an Estonian musician and sound artist known for transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary. His work blends atmospheric electronic music, found objects and light, creating performances that are melancholic, humorous but also deeply human.
Following the release of his 2025 album Undercurrents, which explored the hidden movements beneath everyday noise, Lest now shifts from the studio to the stage, creating an orchestra of repurposed objects that continues his search for beauty in unlikely places.
The 35-minute performance invites the audience to listen differently — to find rhythm in resonance and music in the forgotten or discarded.
International Wine Tasting Fair
Centennial Nexus Hotel, Tallinn
Thursday, 6 November from 1.30 PM
Raise your glass to discovery at the International Wine Tasting Fair 2025, Tallinn’s most anticipated wine event of the year. This festival brings together winemakers from France, Italy and Spain, inviting guests to travel through their diverse terroirs and experience the artistry behind world-class winemaking.
From classic reds and elegant whites to rare varieties you may never have tasted before, the fair offers a unique chance to expand your palate and wine knowledge. The event welcomes importers, distributors, HoReCa professionals, sommeliers, wine journalists and of course, all passionate wine lovers in Estonia.
Whether you’re here to network, learn or simply enjoy a glass in good company, the International Wine Tasting Fair 2025 promises a day of flavour, craftsmanship and inspiration.
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF 29)
Various Venues around Tallinn
From Friday, 7 November to Sunday, 23 November
This November, Tallinn becomes the beating heart of Northern Europe’s cinema scene as the 29th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF 29) lights up screens across the city. Renowned for its bold programming and international spirit, PÖFF brings together filmmakers, actors and audiences from around the world to celebrate the power of storytelling.
What began in 1996 as a local celebration of cinema in a newly independent Estonia has now evolved into one of the world’s A-list film festivals, one of the biggest in northern Europe, and officially accredited by FIAPF since 2014 — joining the ranks of Cannes, Berlin and Venice.
The 2025 edition presents a rich lineup of world and European premieres, arthouse discoveries, documentaries and short films that push the boundaries of imagination. Alongside the screenings, the festival offers industry events, talks and workshops that invite professionals and fans to explore the future of film.
Whether you’re a passionate cinephile or only curious about premieres, over two unforgettable weeks, PÖFF invites you to fall in love with cinema all over again.
You can find the full schedule of the film screenings here.
