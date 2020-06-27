Estonia takes Poland off the quarantine list, adds Luxembourg

Based on the coronavirus infection rate, starting from Monday, 29 June, a two-week self-isolation requirement applies to people arriving in Estonia from Sweden, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Romania, Bulgaria and Luxembourg; compared with the week before, Estonia took off Poland from the list and added Luxembourg.
Self-isolation is not required, starting 29 June, for passengers arriving in Estonia from Austria, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Croatia, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Norway, Poland, France, Malta, Germany, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, Switzerland, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Hungary, if they have spent 14 days in these countries shortly before coming to Estonia.
For people arriving from the rest of the world, mandatory self-isolation still currently applies.
Information about countries and requirements is available on the foreign ministry website.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the foreign ministry “strongly advises against travel, except for European countries where the rate of infection is below 15 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days, and where mandatory self-isolation on return does not apply”, it said.
The ministry also advises people before planning their trip to consult its website for the infection rate in your planned country of destination. People should stay up to date with possible travel restrictions in their destination.
Keep up to date with new restrictions
Travellers are also advised to register their trips on the foreign ministry’s website to allow them to notify of potential travel restrictions, and they should also follow the Estonian Health Board’s recommendations for a safe flight to protect their and others’ health. “If you show symptoms, please postpone your trip and contact your GP,” the ministry said.
People who decide to go travelling should also obtain travel insurance and carefully read the conditions of your insurance, including for travel interruptions caused by COVID-19.
“At your destination, follow the instructions of local authorities and keep up to date with possible new restrictions; on your return, follow the rules introduced in Estonia, monitor your health and, if you suspect you have been infected with the virus, contact your GP.”
The ministry advises that “countries can change their conditions for entry and stay at short notice. We recommend contacting the representation or the relevant authorities of the country of destination for more detailed information on conditions.”
Cover: For many European visitors and tourists, Estonia is open again. Windmills in Saaremaa island, Estonia. The image is illustrative. Photo by Jaak Nilson.