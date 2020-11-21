People arriving in Estonia from all European countries subjected to self-isolation

People arriving in Estonia from all European countries will have to self-isolate for 10 days due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The mandatory self-isolation applies to people arriving in Estonia from a European country with an infection rate above 50 people per 100,000 inhabitants.
Based on the coronavirus infection rate, the 10-day self-isolation requirement applies to people arriving in Estonia from Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
The infection rate of the Vatican is zero, but anyone travelling to Estonia from there through Italy is subject to the 10-day self-isolation, according to the Estonian foreign ministry.
The self-isolation requirement does not apply to asymptomatic people who have been on the territory of Lithuania, Latvia or Finland in the past 14 days and have arrived in Estonia directly from Lithuania, Latvia or Finland, when they have taken a coronavirus test within 48 hours before their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative. When travelling to these countries from Estonia and returning to Estonia, it is possible to take the coronavirus test in Estonia and return to normal life in case of a negative result. It is required to remain in self-isolation while waiting for the test results.
The foreign ministry advises against non-essential travel
Also people who arrive in Estonia from Lithuania, Latvia and Finland for the purpose of working, studying or receiving health services or for family reasons or transit don’t need to self-isolate. When travelling to Estonia for these reasons, it is not required to take a coronavirus test before arriving in Estonia, the foreign ministry noted.
It is also possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Uruguay. Passengers arriving from Uruguay are subject to a 10-day self-isolation.
People returning to Estonia from high-risk countries of COVID-19 can shorten the mandatory self-isolation and return to work by testing for the novel coronavirus at the airport and the seaport.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against any non-essential international travel.
Cover: A girl by the sea in Estonia. Photo by Mart Vares.